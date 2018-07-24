* Flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon *

Even as showers were scattered and intermittent around the D.C. metro area today, a concentrated and intense band of rain set up near the Chesapeake Bay. It clobbered Baltimore for much of the morning into early afternoon, helping catapult the city to its wettest July on record. In places that found themselves outside the core of that band, it wasn’t exactly dry. Just not quite as wet.

Waves of rain and storms are likely to continue into and through a good chunk of tomorrow, and could result in more flooding

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Showers and storms with heavy downpours are likely at times this evening and overnight. While they may be patchy this evening, there is some signal that we’ll see intensity and coverage increase late tonight into tomorrow morning. Nailing down exactly where the heaviest will set up remains difficult, and several inches could fall in some spots while others see just passing showers. Keep an eye out for flooding, and remember not to cross roads covered in water. Temperatures mainly dip to the near-70 to low-70s zone for lows. Winds are from the south and southeast around 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Generally plan for more of the same, for at least another day. There’s not any major change to the pattern, so additional waves of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms seem likely. Any of this activity could lead to more flooding issues. Highs are in the near-80 to mid-80s, depending on how much if any sun we see. South winds persist.



Shaon Rahman, 35, of Herndon, Va., fishes on the Potomac River on his day off on a rainy Tuesday at East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Rain totals update: Rain keeps on coming. Today’s totals have varied widely, as they have at most times during the event thus far. But in the end, everyone has gotten drenched.

Here’s a look at rainfall over the past week:

Today alone, we’ve seen 2.39 inches fall in Baltimore. This pushes the monthly total to an astounding 13.36 inches. Some places have even seen several inches more as storms repeatedly hit the same zones.

It’s not only the wettest July on record for Baltimore, it’s also wetter than any June as well. In fact, it seems likely it will end up as at least the second wettest month on record there. 18.35 inches in August 1955 might be tough to top, though.

Totals have been lighter so far today in the official buckets for D.C. and Dulles. Washington has seen an additional 0.29 inches today, which brings us to 8.49 inches on the month. At Dulles, 0.47 inches has fallen today, bringing the monthly tally to 8.03 inches.

With all of the water accumulating in area rivers, the risk of flooding near their shores is predicted to rise in the coming days:

Significant Flood Outlook product has been issued for the Mid-Atlantic US https://t.co/z4PrakVyfD pic.twitter.com/CU60a6OWhe — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) July 24, 2018

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.