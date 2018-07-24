

A water vapor image showing storms and moisture streaming over Northern Virginia on Tuesday morning. (NOAA)

At 5:54 a.m., smartphones emitting a high-pitched beep may have rudely awakened residents in east central Fairfax County. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning. And preliminary reports from witnesses and emergency-management officials suggest that a small tornado may have touched down around Thomas Jefferson High School, near the border of Alexandria and Annandale.

The National Weather Service received a report from an emergency manager of “damage to a shed, fence line, and athletic field” at the high school, nationally acclaimed for its science and technology magnet program.

Matt Guilfoyle, a spokesman for Fairfax County schools, confirmed minor damage outside the school but none to the main building. “There was some damage to a fence near the football field,” he said. “There was also a container tossed near the football field, and the contents were scattered around the property.” He added that a couple of lamp posts were damaged.

@NWS_BaltWash Storm damage at Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria. Several sheds destroyed by trees, fences down, large container tossed. Damage 100-200 feet wide in places. Photos from @Drewshearer444. #vawx pic.twitter.com/nQMrWR4h5u — NOVA Storm Chasing (@NovaChasing) July 24, 2018

As the possible tornado occurred before the school’s operating hours, “no one was ever in any danger,” Guilfoyle said. “The building has continued to operate normally today.”

A Capital Weather Gang commenter, with screen name bobbyque, also filed a report relaying tornado-like conditions near the high school.

“About 5:45, heavy wind and rain woke me,” the commenter wrote. “The rain was coming in sideways, and the wind and the rain reminded me of hurricanes. I was standing at my rear bedroom windows looking out over a flood management area, and my phone alerted. I could hear deck stuff my from neighbors being tossed around . . . Yikes!”

The very short-lived tornado warning, which included the Lincolnia area of Annandale, Lake Barcroft, Bailey’s Crossroads and Seven Corners, expired after 13 minutes. The Weather Service discontinued the warning at 6:07 a.m. It’s likely that if a tornado touched down, it lasted only minutes and may have occurred before or just as the warning was being disseminated.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service confirmed there was a “small, brief circulation” where it issued the tornado warning. It plans to survey the damage around the high school Tuesday afternoon to evaluate whether a twister actually touched down.

Both the available ground evidence and radar imagery exhibit the fingerprints of a weak, short-lived tornado.

High-resolution radar imagery from the event showed that an intense storm cell, shown below, was moving north across Fairfax County. In addition to very intense rain rates, the cell featured what appeared to be a compact, hooklike structure on its southeastern flank (see arrow on image below). This type of structure often indicates a parent source of rotation, termed a mesocyclone, in the lowest levels of the storm.

Coincident with the hook was a small region of opposing winds called a “velocity couplet” (image below). Green colors represent inbound flow toward the Weather Service radar based in Sterling, Va., while reds are outbound flow. The circled area shows where these opposite flows are adjacent, the likely location of a counterclockwise-spinning mesocyclone (small, intense vortex). This feature would be the parent source of spin that possibly became briefly concentrated into a small, weak tornado.

Early-morning tornadoes are rare in the region. They are most common in the afternoon and early evening. However, July is the most active month for tornadoes in the Mid-Atlantic.

The tornado, if it was one, was made possible by a healthy amount of wind shear or turning of the wind with height in the atmosphere. At low levels, winds were blowing from the southeast because of tropical air flow originating from the Bahamas. Higher up, there was a westerly component to the wind because of a front stalled in the vicinity.