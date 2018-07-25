* Flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Somewhat drier morning is just a tease, before showers and storms return as they please.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few AM showers, scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Evening showers/storms likely. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm? Highs: Upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The weather setup stays the same today, so despite a morning lull, more showers and storms are likely this afternoon into the evening. But a cold front coming through tonight finally breaks the pattern, allowing us to salvage the end of the work week with mostly dry days tomorrow and Friday. The weekend looks decent as well, although may not be totally rain-free.

Today (Wednesday): We’re stuck in this same pattern for one more day, although we may get through the morning hours with just a few passing showers, as the juiciest air shifts to our east. Scattered showers should increase again during the afternoon, with a line of heavier showers and storms likely approaching from the west toward evening, as a cold front approaches from that direction. Highs top out in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies, with dew points steady in the very muggy low 70s and a breeze from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: That line of showers and storms should move through from west to east during the evening, just ahead of the cold front, before rain chances diminish overnight. Otherwise we stay mostly cloudy and muggy, with lows mainly in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Pattern change! Higher pressure builds in behind the cold front pushing off to our east. That means a mostly dry day as we finally get into some drier air overhead, although we’re still warm and humid enough for the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs head for the upper 80s with partly sunny skies, while dew points stay up near 70 despite a slightly drier breeze from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still partly cloudy and muggy, with just an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows fall back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High



Leonard Lee of Silver Spring ventured out to one of the Potomac River overlooks at Great Falls Park to experience the roaring river. A park ranger on site said that the river was running about two feet higher than normal. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

A LOOK AHEAD

Most of Friday is looking dry as well, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. We’re still plenty humid, though, and a few showers and storms are possible Friday evening and overnight as another cold front approaches from the west. Friday night lows again find themselves in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend should be at least serviceable, with moderate humidity and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We may or may not see the chance of a few afternoon or evening showers and storms, depending on how close that front lingers to our east. Saturday night lows settle in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium