* Flash flood watch through early Thursday morning *

It’s been a relatively tame day, so far, compared with recent ones. The lack of precipitation and a touch of sun has allowed temperatures to rise into the mid-80s in the city. But those higher temperatures have been enough to kick off a bunch of new showers and storms across the broader region. And, unfortunately, the evening commute is looking messy. The good news: Drier times are around the corner.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Scattered showers and storms persist and increase into the early evening. This isn’t quite the same setup that supported storms going over the same areas for hours and hours, so hopefully we can minimize flooding risk. That said, right now any rain is too much, and any of these showers or storms could bring one to two inches of rain per hour in the heaviest downpours. This batch of increased shower and storm activity should die off as we get through sunset. After that it’s just muggy and warm. Lows are near or a bit above 70.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Whoa! That’s what you might exclaim upon seeing sunshine. I know, it’s weird. Unfortunately, with a return of that big ball of gas, we see temperatures return to levels typical of July. Highs will be around 90. Humidity isn’t really down much. There could be an isolated late-day shower or storm.

A boy waits for the bus with his mother along 14th St NW during a rainy Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Pollen update: As you might suspect, mold spores are running high. The other main allergens are low.

Baltimore rain: When all was said and done Tuesday, Baltimore (BWI) tallied another 4.07 inches for an amazing monthly total of 15.04 inches this month. The city is now up to second place all time in any month, behind 18.35 inches in August 1955. There have also been three days with three inches or more of rain there since July 17. That ties for the most in any year!

