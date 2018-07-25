

Tornado reports through July 24. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

A one-minute tornado occurred Tuesday morning in Northern Virginia at Thomas Jefferson High School. If it wasn’t for the eyes of today’s sophisticated radar system and the meteorologists keeping tabs alongside, the tornado may have come and gone without entering the record books.

As Capital Weather Gang’s Jason Samenow and Jeff Halverson detailed in their summary, the twister was an oddity in its early-morning strike. It was also an oddball for being the first of the year in the D.C-Baltimore area. For a region with a relatively regular and lengthy tornado season, this is quite deep into the year.

Tuesday’s twister was the first in the region since August 11 last year, a lengthy drought. While not historic, it is still notable for a number of reasons.



Tornadoes in the D.C. region by year. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

In almost every year in recent decades, the region has witnessed its first tornado well before now. As you go farther back in time, an absence in tornadoes this deep into the year was more common, but that’s when uncertainty in the data increases. Of the nine years with no tornadoes since 1950, when records began, six occurred in the 1950s. The most recent year with no confirmed tornadoes in our area was 1985.

In the graph above, you can almost sense two periods: one before and one after around 1990, when tornadoes became more prevalent. Tornadoes were probably under-counted prior to 1990. We had fewer storm spotters and chasers in that earlier era. More importantly, the installation of the Doppler radar in 1992 at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Va., which became operational by mid-1994, was a game changer for tornado observation.

The installation of this Sterling radar is about where we begin to have reasonable confidence that the majority of tornadoes have been captured.

So just how unusual is it that we made it to nearly the end of July with no tornadoes this year? In this era of increased tornado detection, it’s weird.



Dates of the first and last tornado in the Doppler era in the D.C. area. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

We can see just how unusual this late first tornado is by examining the dates of the first and last tornado of the year since 1994, when we’ve had the benefit of radar detection. You may notice that the first tornado of the year most frequently happens between February and April.

Looking at the past 25 years, the D.C.-Baltimore area averages its first tornado on May 5 and its last on September 5.

Of course, as averages, there are plenty of instances of tornadoes on either side. In fact, some of our largest events on record have happened outside that window (e.g. the April 2011 Super Outbreak and Hurricane Ivan in later-September 2004).

Perusing the graph above, it is easy to see that the date of the tornado in Fairfax County on Tuesday is an anomaly as the first of the year. It has happened in the more recent record, but it has been a while.

In 2010, the first tornado in our region waited until August 12 to touch down. That year continued a theme of tornadoes misbehaving compared to climatology in our area, as the last touched down in December.

This year, other than a mid-May volley of intense storminess, and then tons of rain, this severe weather season has ended up rather tame on the whole. If for some reason the region finishes 2018 with only one tornado, it would be the first time since 1991. It is still pretty early to start thinking that. Just based on averages, we’ve still got plenty of time to add to the tally.