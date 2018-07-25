United vs. Red Bulls

8 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, Audi Field

We do see the threat of some heavy showers and thunderstorms coming through, although it is possible they could be weakening as we approach game time. You will want to stay tuned to our social media feeds for the latest updates.

Kickoff: Scattered showers and storms are probably nearby, mid- to upper 70s.

Final whistle: Diminishing threat of heavy rain, low to mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 70 percent

