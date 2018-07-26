

Chris Videll of Bethesda, Md., ventured out to the Potomac overlook at Great Falls, Md., to get some photos of the roaring river. A park ranger on site said that the river was running about two feet higher due to the recent rains Tuesday. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

6/10: A drier day as July nears its close, but probably too much to suppose that we are done with downpours like a fire hose.

Today: Partly sunny, humid. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 67-73

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, showers and late day thunderstorms possible. Highs: 86-90

A day without a flood watch, at last! Today’s calm is likely to give way to scattered thunderstorms late Friday and this weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout like last weekend but be prepared to occasionally duck inside. The greatest risk of storms, for now, is focused on Friday night. And then deluge potential is likely to return again for the first half of next week.

Today (Thursday): Morning clouds could still produce a stray shower, but most areas remain dry, albeit humid. The clouds break up enough by afternoon to allow highs to reach the mid- to upper 80s. A west breeze remains very light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A rare evening with limited clouds affords sky gazers a glimpse of the nearly full moon flanked by Mars and Saturn on the southeast horizon. Humidity is high enough for discomfort given the lack of a breeze. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies are likely to start the day but clouds gradually build, with showers and thunderstorms bubbling up by the afternoon. Humidity levels remain on the high side. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s before the storms reach the area. Breezes are very light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorms are most likely in the evening as a cool front pushes in. Showers diminish after midnight, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday shows improvement, with a little less humidity and most showers focused south and east of our area. Highs hold in the mid-80s for most. Pleasantly dry conditions hold overnight, with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunny skies Sunday are likely to hold through the morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Mid-80s repeat for highs. Those showers/thunderstorms to the south start creeping back north into the area by afternoon and could continue through the night. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is back to higher humidity and mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms grow more numerous as the day progresses. Highs should be in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium