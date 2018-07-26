The rain wandered off, and bam — back to summer we go. I was a little shocked to see so much sunshine, even though I had been expecting it. A nice change of pace in the end! While our evening should remain peaceful for most folks, a couple of showers to the west may try to roll through. Then there’s that storm threat tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: A majority of folks should remain dry through the evening. You deserve it! A few unfortunate towns will see some raindrops. Hopefully, they are short-lived and don’t amount to much. Temperatures are dipping into and through the 70s around sunset on their way to lows in the near 70s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll wake up to partly or mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. A cold front moving this way kicks off more clouds with time, but temperatures should rise toward highs near or above 90 regardless. Clouds bubble upward during the afternoon, and a chance of showers and storms develops. Some storms could be strong to severe, and we’re worried about the wet ground helping trees fall. Stay tuned.



Morning light illuminates the hillsides on July 26 in Myersville, Md. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Pollen update: Mold spores continue to live the good life. Moderate high levels remain per the latest update. Other allergens are low.

Fake weather: President Trump left town today without talking to the media, citing bad weather. Skies were clear. Maybe they just had an outdated forecast?

