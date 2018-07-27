* Flash flood watch 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. *

The air is thick and the ground waterlogged. As a vigorous front squeezes out the moisture from the sky and violently hurls it down onto our sodden terrain, wind and flooding hazards may become a real issue for the region this evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with torrential rain and highs winds are expected between roughly 5 and 10 p.m. This is a situation where some areas may feel a vicious blow, while others are mostly passed over. But given all of the recent rain, our region is vulnerable.

The saturated ground and potential deluge have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for the entire area. The soils are so swamped, only an additional half to 1 inch of rainfall is needed to tip parts of the region back into a flooded state. The Weather Service says the hardest hit areas may see 2 to 3 inches in a short time.

Motorists during the evening rush hour and a little afterward will have to be vigilant for rapid ponding on the roads. During heavy rain and the immediate aftermath, avoid routes near creeks and streams that may hastily overflow, rising up to 5 to 10 feet in minutes. Such rapid rises occurred in places earlier this week, like when Four Mile Run in Alexandria rose 6.3 feet in 11 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

If you encounter a flooded road, turn around — the water level is frequently difficult to judge and a stranded vehicle places the passengers and first responders in danger.

Additionally, the soaked ground has weakened tree root systems to the point that even nonsevere wind gusts, i.e. those in the 40-50 mph range, may cause more trees to fall than normal. This means moving to the lowest floor of a dwelling if you hear the wind suddenly come up, and be prepared for power outages.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms:

Interstate 81 area: 4 to 7 p.m.

West of Beltway: 5 to 9 p.m.

The District and inside Beltway: 6 to 10 p.m.

East of Beltway: 6 to 11 p.m.

(Isolated storms could develop a little earlier east of Interstate 81.)

Storm duration: 45 minutes

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent

Storm motion: West to east

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, flash flooding

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, small hail

Very small chance of: An isolated tornado, large hail

Rainfall potential: Average 0.5 to 1.0 inches, highest west, but highly variable. Localized amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible.



HRRR simulation of total rainfall, but this is just illustrative and localized amounts will vary considerably.

Discussion

This afternoon and evening, a cold front will slowly approach the D.C. region from the west, accompanied by a disturbance in the upper atmosphere that will increase wind speeds in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere. Additionally, the jet stream aloft will be aligned in such a way as to enhance the uplift of air over the Mid-Atlantic.



(National Weather Service)

With plenty of sunshine and a humid lower atmosphere, the atmosphere is expected to destabilize to fairly significant levels by mid-to-late afternoon. The unstable atmosphere, combined with winds increasing aloft, and uplift along the front, will set the stage for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

The high resolution prediction models, in general, develop these storms first over the mountains and highlands to our west, during the mid afternoon. By 5 to 6 p.m., a broken line of showers and storms advances into the far western suburbs, then across the D.C. and Baltimore metro corridor around 7 or 8 p.m. The line is expected to be narrow and may not be continuous.



Simulated radar loop of storms between 4 p.m. and midnight. This is just a model so the actual timing and locations of storms are likely to differ some from this.

With abundant buoyant energy (unstable atmosphere), storm updrafts will be strong and wind shear will further increase the strength and organization of storm drafts.

Some of the embedded storm cells could produce damaging winds, intense lightning and small to medium-size hail. We expect these storms will organize into longer-lived clusters, and a few could even display supercell-like characteristics for a short time. This would mean the potential for larger hail (perhaps golf ball size), microbursts, and/or a brief tornado.