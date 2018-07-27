* Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. | Flash flood watch 3 to 9 p.m. *

This was a long week. Fortunately, we got something of a break this evening. Yeah, the forecast wasn’t the greatest in our back yards, but it’s not pouring and that’s a good thing. Our weekend forecast has continued to trend better in closing. That’s some more positive news given all the rain we’ve seen lately. Any time to dry out will be much appreciated, and we’ll see conditions that aren’t too bad for late July overall.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: As earlier storms and rumors of storms wind down, a passing shower or two — perhaps some rumbles — remains possible until the front passes later. Otherwise, we’re trending clearer as we get deep into the night and toward dawn. Lows are in the mid-60s to around 70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Humidity is down a bit and skies are at least partially sunny. It’s better than once imagined, and I’ll take it. Highs may run toward the mid-80s in most spots. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Sunday: This one’s a lot like Saturday. Maybe more in the way of cloudiness, and a slightly better shot of some showers. Nothing too widespread, or intense. And perhaps mainly southeast of us. Highs are in the low-and-mid 80s.



Biking in front of the Treasury Building. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.