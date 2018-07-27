

Moonbow arches over Botetourt County, Va. (Jason Rinehart)

That’s right. A double moonbow. This is not a rainbow as we typically know them — it lives under the moon! This near-perfect moonbow was captured around 1:30 a.m. this past Sunday, July 22, from the Blue Ridge Parkway by photographer Jason Rinehart. The luminous arch overlooks Botetourt County in Virginia.

So, what exactly is a moonbow?

The process by which one forms is similar to the process that results in the rainbow you see during the day. Light from the moon is reflected and refracted through liquid droplets in the atmosphere, producing the arcing bow you see in the photo.

However, there are some differences between moonbows and rainbows. Moonbows typically appear white, or are much fainter than rainbows, because the moon emits considerably less light than the sun. Less light means less opportunity for reflection through the droplets, resulting in predominantly white light and far less brightness.



Credit: Jason Rinehart

The typical faintness of moonbows is the reason they’re so rarely seen, especially with the magnitude caught here. They may be around more often than we think, but often invisible to the naked eye.

Last time I wrote an article about a moonbow, I asked: So, if there’s a pot of gold at the end of each rainbow, what’s at the end of each moonbow? Readers’ answers made me smile. Among their ideas: pearls, diamonds and moonstones.

Between the double moonbow, the thunderstorm and the shining stars, this photo made my heart skip a beat when I first saw it. As for Rinehart, his reaction to the stunning spectacle was an emotional one:

Not sure where to even start with these images!!! I set out tonight chasing thunderstorms, with a great buddy of mine, thinking tonight was a bust, only to find ourselves in the right place at the exact moment we needed to be there . . . Life’s kind of funny like that and I’ve seemed to be going through a lot of that lately . . . Just as so many things were going not in our favor, it still felt right to be there and then bam, life showed all her beauty before us . . .



Credit: Jason Rinehart

Weather is awesome.