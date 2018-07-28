

Storm clouds linger over the Mall in Washington on Friday. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

8/10: Sunshine, no rain, and humidity is down a bit. We need a Saturday like this.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-87.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. PM showers? Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got the rare treat of a totally dry day, and on the weekend. In fact, it might end up with two of them! Don’t worry, the rain will be back. By early next week, we start falling into another pattern that supports plenty of rain. The details need to be worked out, but don’t put that umbrella into storage or something.

Today (Saturday): It’s a pretty nice Saturday, although warm enough I am going to leave out the stamp. Sunshine is dominant — we may see periods of cloudier skies, especially early in the day and the farther south and east you are. There could even be an isolated late-day shower in the far southeast part of the area, but probably mainly southeast of that. I wouldn’t necessarily call this a dry summer day as far as humidity, but it is down compared to what it was. Highs should mostly head for the mid-80s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Calm conditions should persist. This means a beautiful evening is on tap. The night isn’t too shabby either. Skies should remain mostly clear, so go looking for Mars and all the other wonders of above. Lows range across the 60s, which might be a 70 in the warmest spots downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ve got more in the way of clouds again tomorrow, although perhaps not during the morning if we’re lucky. Even in the afternoon, we should see rays making it through. With extra clouds, it might be a smidge cooler, with highs in the low and mid-80s. By late afternoon or evening, a couple showers could be around, especially as you head south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The odds of showers are up overnight. This should not be anything too substantial, but enough to wet the ground or a little more. Most of it may happen while we’re sleeping. Lows make the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence:Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Increased rain chances are back for Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, the pattern ahead doesn’t look all that different than the pattern last week. At this point, it’s hard to say it would be as exceptional, but there is the chance someone sees a lot of rain again. While the peak may be toward midweek around here, it seems likely we see scattered to numerous showers and storms both days to start the work week. It won’t rain all the time, but any of it could be heavy. Highs are in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium