

The sun rises over D.C. on Saturday, the first rain-free day in a week. (Jim Havard via Flickr

What’s this, an actual full day free of rain? It’s no dream, my friends. Sure, we’ve been dealing with some on-and-off cloud cover this afternoon, but I think we can deal with the clouds as long as there is no liquid falling from them. It will stay dry and rather comfortable for this final weekend of July, before humidity and daily shower chances returns by Tuesday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Warm and tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the daylight hours. No issues at all with any outdoor plans tonight, as temperatures fall into the upper 70s with a northwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight with low temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Excellent weather will greet us in the morning, as high pressure builds from the northwest. Warm and comfortable once again on Sunday, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s and humidity remaining tolerable under a light north wind at 5 mph. Clouds will be on the increase by the late afternoon, but beyond some partial obstruction of the sun, they won’t be very bothersome. Clouds will continue to increase into Sunday night, as will humidity levels. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70 downtown, with a slight chance (20 percent) of showers developing late.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Fire “tornado” in California: The Carr Fire has consumed more than 80,000 acres, 500 structures and killed two firefighters as the wildfire continued to intensify last night in the foothills west of Redding, Calif., 140 miles north of Sacramento. Ignited Monday afternoon from a spark by a car experiencing mechanical issues, the blaze spread at a furious pace, fueled by daily 100-degree temperatures, dry conditions and a stiff northwest wind.

Perhaps the most stunning image so far from the fire was this video, captured by a local news station on Thursday night:

No, this is not a tornado. The Carr Fire in Shasta County created this rotation updraft. #CarrFire #California pic.twitter.com/CVvcafJBGK — ABC10 (@ABC10) July 27, 2018

That structure is called a fire whirl, and while technically not a tornado, its effects are quite similar.

An intense fire whirl was reported last night in Redding associated with the #CarrFire. Preliminary damage reports include stripped and uprooted trees and downed electric poles. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Dw8simyY6K — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 27, 2018

The fire was burning at such an intense rate, it created a self-induced updraft (patch of warm air rising) that interacted with turbulent winds caused by the mountainous topography to create this atmospheric oddity. The winds associated with this fire vortex were strong enough to cause some real damage in the western parts of Redding.

An indication of what the wind was like late yesterday in Redding. A lot of similar damage around town. #CARRfire pic.twitter.com/4TqzwDnl6m — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) July 27, 2018

Unfortunately, conditions in Northern California are going to remain favorable for continued growth and intensification of the fire through the beginning of next week. While the fire is spreading south over mostly uninhabited land, a slight shift in wind direction would put Redding and its estimated population 90,000 in serious danger.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.