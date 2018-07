United vs. Rapids

8:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, Audi Field

After all the bad weather of recent, a nice evening is well timed.

Kickoff: Partly to mostly clear. Near 80.

Final whistle: Mostly clear. Mid-to-upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 5 percent

