8/10: Not too humid, and if not for a few excess clouds, it’d be about as good as it gets around here for late July.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Increasing chance of showers. Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

If we’re going to get two straight days with no major rain threat and relatively comfortable humidity, it might as well be on the weekend. Make the most of today’s mostly nice weather, because unsettled conditions return starting tomorrow, with scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing into midweek.

Today (Sunday): We’re not quite as sunny as yesterday, but we’ll call it partly sunny at least to round out the weekend. The additional clouds help keep temperatures from getting too warm, with most of us topping out in the low-to-mid 80s. Other than the chance of a stray afternoon sprinkle, it’s a pleasant day for late July, with fairly comfortable humidity and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The humidity starts to creep higher again. But otherwise it’s a partly cloudy and mild night, with lows dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Unsettled weather returns to start the work week, with an increasing chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, especially by afternoon. The humidity is solidly back up into the moderate range as highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s, with mostly cloudy skies and light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Most of the showers wane after sunset, but a few may linger into the overnight, especially for our southern readers closer to a front. Cloudy skies remain, and conditions take a muggier tone overnight, with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

By Tuesday and Wednesday we find ourselves in what looks like a similar pattern to last week, with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere likely fueling scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon into evening. We may need to watch out for more flooding, with nowhere to store additional rain in the soil. Highs head for the 80s both days, with muggy Tuesday night lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium