Hooray for back-to-back days with no measurable rain! I don’t know about everyone else, but I tend to enjoy summer days like today the most. Warm temps, some cloud cover to escape the hot sun and low humidity. I hope you got outside to enjoy it as much as I was able to today.

Through Tonight: A mixture of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day, with temperatures slowly falling into the 70s after sunset. Look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a good glimpse of Mars and the moon. Overnight, the cloud cover will continue to increase, along with humidity levels, as a cold front starts to push its way north from the Virginia-North Carolina border. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late. Low temperatures will range from 67 to 71 degrees, with a noticeable uptick in humidity as dew-point temperatures rise into the upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): A frontal boundary will continue its slow progress northward tomorrow, bringing with it an increased chance (50 percent) of showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses. Some model guidance suggests that showers and storms may develop as early as 10 tomorrow morning. However, I think most of the shower/storm activity will occur in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid with high temperatures in the low 80s and dew-point temperatures around 70 under a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy and warm with a continued threat of showers and storms tomorrow night. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Chasing records in Baltimore: With rain in the forecast and just two days left in July, can Baltimore break the record for the all-time wettest month? Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport has measured 16.40 inches of rain so far in July, which is only 1.95 inches short of the all-time wettest month on record in Baltimore (August 1955).



Only August of 1955 stands in the way of this month becoming the wettest month on record in Baltimore.

It’s going to be tough to make up two inches of rain in two days, especially considering the scattered nature of the thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. But Baltimore seems to be a magnet for heavy rain recently, so who knows!

And for what it’s worth, a lot of the 18.35 inches of rain that fell in August 1955 came from Hurricane Connie.

