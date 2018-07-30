TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing chances for showers and storms. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms diminish. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs: 80-85.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Not a day goes by this workweek without the chance of some showers and storms. Not everyone will get soaked everyday but the weather pattern is again unusually wet. The best chance of showers and storms comes in the afternoon and evening hours. Because of all the recent rain, areas of flooding could once again develop in the heaviest downpours. There is some chance the soggy pattern starts to break down over the weekend but, even then, we may not be able to totally rid ourselves of rain chances.

Today (Monday): A warm front coming from the south is likely to trigger scattered showers and storms, especially into the afternoon. If the modeling is right, rain chances are highest (60 percent chance) in our southern and southeastern areas, where amounts are also likely to be heaviest. Rain chances drop off some north of town (around 30 percent). Increasing clouds may cap temperatures around 80, but you’ll notice an increase in mugginess. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are likely in the evening (you have about a 60 percent chance to get wet), but should tend to dissipate after sunset. It’s muggy overnight, with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We should manage some intervals of sunshine but hit-or-miss showers and storms are likely to flare up in the afternoon. I’ll say chances of measurable rain are roughly 50-50 at any given location. Highs may hit the mid-80s.Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered evening showers and storms are possible, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows drift back to 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

The weather Wednesday through Friday pretty closely mimics Monday and Tuesday. None of the days should be a washout but afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible. Wednesday may bring the widespread and heaviest activity. Highs are generally in the low to mid-80s, with plenty of humidity around. Overnight lows are mostly between 70 and 75. Confidence: Medium

The weekend weather pattern isn’t much different from the workweek’s but the moisture feed into the area should weaken some, reducing the chance of showers and storms to around 30 percent. It may turn a little hotter, with highs creeping toward the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium