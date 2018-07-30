

Showers and thunderstorms weakened Friday as they approached Washington, but they set the stage for a beautiful sky at sunset. This is a view from the Mall facing west. (Kevin Ambrose)

The forecast for Friday evening featured a threat of severe weather with the approach of a cold front, but the storms weakened as they tracked toward Washington and produced only a brief shower in the city. The clouds from the dissipating storms, however, produced a beautiful display of color in the sky, illuminated by the light from the setting sun.

The thunderstorms were much more significant to the northeast of Washington. Heavy rain and flooding occurred near Baltimore.

I made the trip to Washington late Friday to photograph severe weather but found myself dodging only a few raindrops as I set up my camera and tripod. I observed no lightning or wind on the Mall, but at least the clouds put on a colorful show.

This was the fourth time in a row that I’ve chased thunderstorms that have fizzled out. It’s almost August, and I still don’t have a good D.C. lightning photo. It’s as if I have the curse of Jim Cantore when it comes to chasing severe thunderstorms in Washington. (Cantore had a streak of bad luck with chasing winter storms in Washington for the Weather Channel that became a running joke for D.C.-area weather nerds.)



Showers and thunderstorms to the west of Washington fizzled before moving into town but were much stronger northeast of the city. (Kevin Ambrose)

I’m traveling early this week, so we’ll probably have some thunderstorms while I’m away. August is a historically stormy month, so there should be more chances in the coming weeks. We’ll see, but the clock is steadily ticking away to autumn.



Mammatus clouds over the Marine Corps War Memorial. (Kevin Wolf/Flickr)



Sunset on 19th Street NW. (Joe Flood/Flickr)



Clouds and showers pushed to the east of Washington on Friday evening. This is a view from the Mall facing east. (Kevin Ambrose)



A Tidal Basin sunset Friday evening. (Mark Andre/Flickr)



Storm clouds linger over the Mall in Washington on Friday. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)