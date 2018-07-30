The forecast for Friday evening featured a threat of severe weather with the approach of a cold front, but the storms weakened as they tracked toward Washington and produced only a brief shower in the city. The clouds from the dissipating storms, however, produced a beautiful display of color in the sky, illuminated by the light from the setting sun.
The thunderstorms were much more significant to the northeast of Washington. Heavy rain and flooding occurred near Baltimore.
I made the trip to Washington late Friday to photograph severe weather but found myself dodging only a few raindrops as I set up my camera and tripod. I observed no lightning or wind on the Mall, but at least the clouds put on a colorful show.
This was the fourth time in a row that I’ve chased thunderstorms that have fizzled out. It’s almost August, and I still don’t have a good D.C. lightning photo. It’s as if I have the curse of Jim Cantore when it comes to chasing severe thunderstorms in Washington. (Cantore had a streak of bad luck with chasing winter storms in Washington for the Weather Channel that became a running joke for D.C.-area weather nerds.)
I’m traveling early this week, so we’ll probably have some thunderstorms while I’m away. August is a historically stormy month, so there should be more chances in the coming weeks. We’ll see, but the clock is steadily ticking away to autumn.