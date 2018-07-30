Temperatures were subdued today for late July. Highs mainly in the mid- and upper 70s are a good 10 degrees or so below normal. Thanks, clouds! Those clouds are delivering some rain, as well. Activity moves from west to east across the area into the evening, as it tends to diminish with sunset. More of the same is on tap tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Showers and a couple claps of thunder continue to move east through the region. There’s some indication they’ll tend to fall apart over the next few hours, so it may be that the western half of the area ends up with the worst, but I wouldn’t bet on that too strongly. This is mostly a moderate to heavy rain, and perhaps some isolated flash-flooding type of threat. Some lightning, too, but not a ton. Rain does eventually break up, with a few showers possible overnight. Lows reach the mid-60s to about 70.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a day much like today. It’s hard to say whether showers and storms will be as widespread, but it’s possible. Humidity nudges up slightly, unfortunately. Highs range across the upper 70s to lower 80s, and skies are mostly cloudy when it’s not precipitating.

Mountaintop tornado: 2018 has been a dud of a storm season when it comes to tornado numbers overall, including high-end tornadoes. But some places have seen an active year. One of those places is Wyoming. If you ever wondered how people keep going storm chasing every year, it’s that there is always something new, even in a bad year. A prime example touched down on Saturday. Capital Weather Gang contributor Kathryn Prociv looked a few years back at the myth that tornadoes don’t happen in mountains.

NEW: full evolution of large tornado on top of a mountain south of Douglas, Wyoming at around 4:00 pm Saturday afternoon! Captured during live coverage with @accuweather



Thankfully this #tornado missed Douglas to the south and didn't hurt anyone. #wywx pic.twitter.com/jMZ0pB60wx — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 29, 2018

