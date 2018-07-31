August is about to kick off, and the good news is that we don’t see any massive heat waves. The bad news is that the wet and humid pattern that began in mid-July may carry onward into August. And temperatures won’t exactly be refreshing. August is on average our second hottest month of the year, and some toasty days seem inevitable.

August quick look

Temperatures: We predict temperatures will be near to slightly above normal, averaging between 78 and 80 degrees, slightly hotter than last year’s 77.4-degree average. The normal average temperature is around 78,

Rainfall: We expect about three to five inches, which is slightly above the average of 2.93 inches. Last year we received 4.58 inches.

Discussion

More of the same?

The development of El Niño has been slower than expected this summer and, as it tends to have a cooling influence on the Lower 48, its delayed evolution is keeping the overall weather pattern somewhat hotter than expected.

While the D.C. area hasn’t seen the unusually hot weather that the West Coast is experiencing, it has still been slightly warmer than normal thanks to high moisture levels which have boosted nighttime temperatures. The humid air has helped hold afternoon temperatures somewhat in check. The District only experienced temperatures at or above 90 on 39 percent of its July days, mostly during the rainless first half of the month.

During August, the pattern should remain wet and warm. The moisture may put the brakes on afternoon temperatures, but make the nights more muggy.

Historical context

A comparison of our outlook for August temperatures and precipitation to other years since 2000 shows we are leaning slightly to the hot and wet side overall, mimicking July:

The odds of a superhot August like 2016 look to be fairly low thanks to the wet pattern and its associated elevated soil moisture. Conversely, the odds of a super cool August are also lower as the models favor normal to above normal warmth for the month’s first half. They do not project the pool of relatively cool air that parked itself over the region at this time last year.

Confidence in the precipitation forecast is tempered by the fact that it would need only one stalled thunderstorm to mess up the entire monthly projection.

Below you can view the monthly forecast from the National Weather Service’s CFS model. It predicts elevated precipitation and near normal temperatures. We generally agree with its ideas but think temperatures may end up a little warmer than the projection shown here: