TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: More muck, but at least we’re not getting big hot 90s or 100s yuck.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, mainly PM showers/storms. Highs: 78-84.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers/storms likely. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, more scattered showers & storms. Highs: 85-89.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The Eastern United States continues to be stuck in a stream of moist and muggy air producing lots of clouds, showers and thunderstorms through the coming days. It won’t rain all day every day, but some heavy downpours and flooding are certainly possible. We might manage to get some more notable sunshine by Sunday, with perhaps a lower chance of rain, but it’ll come at the cost of higher heat.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): More of the same setup today with mostly cloudy skies dominating through the day, while scattered showers and storms pop into the picture mostly this afternoon and this evening. Highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s, with moderate humidity and only light breezes from the south around 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals could vary wildly, from nothing or just a trace, up to a quarter- or half-inch. Locally higher amounts are possible around slow-moving thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms mainly in the evening hours. Lows toward dawn dip only to the low to mid-70s with continued muggy conditions. Light winds around 5 mph blow from the south. Rainfall totals again range widely, from nothing or a trace, up to a quarter- or half-inch, with locally higher amounts possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . . .

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A slight wind shift offers even warmer and more humid conditions. Skies remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon into evening, as highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. The humidity turns even more oppressive with dew points in the low to mid-70s. Winds are a bit breezy from the southwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts possible around thunderstorms. Rain results again vary quite a bit, from very little to a lot (an inch or more is possible with heavier downpours). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms should linger mainly during the evening. Overnight lows drift back to the low to mid-70s again as humidity remains moderate to high. Light winds continue from the southwest. Confidence: Medium



Another soggy commute in D.C. yesterday afternoon. (Tom Mockler via Flickr

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday remains very humid with mostly cloudy skies. We’re looking at more scattered showers and storms with locally heavy downpours possible, again with the best chance in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday night stays mostly cloudy with lows in the muggy low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features a frontal boundary trying to punch through the area. But it probably stalls out, leaving us mostly cloudy again with scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs head for the mid-80s with the humidity still in the moderate-to-high range. Friday night could see a few showers with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is looking more split now, with Saturday continuing this week’s parade of clouds, scattered showers and storms, and muggy highs around the mid- to upper 80s. But Sunday could offer some sunshine with hotter highs aiming for the upper 80s to low 90s, and a lower chance of rain, still with moderate-to-high humidity. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium