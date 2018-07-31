

A couple poses at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer Thursday in California’s Death Valley National Park. The temperature shown was not the official high, which was actually 127 degrees — a record for the date. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP)

Last July, California’s Death Valley endured the hottest month ever measured on the planet. This July is about to end up even hotter.

Over both day and night, the temperature at Death Valley has averaged 108 degrees, ahead of the mark set a year ago by about a half-degree (this is a preliminary number based on data through July 30 and may change slightly depending on data posted July 31). That previous mark had broken a record that stood for 100 years.

This year’s exceptional temperature extreme at one of the planet’s hottest locations puts an exclamation mark on a month in which record-high temperatures have fallen on every continent in the Northern Hemisphere.

Searing heat in Death Valley in July, is of course, the norm. So it might be hard to contemplate it being unusually hot in such a place. But this July’s temperature has averaged nearly six degrees above the average of 102.2.

Consider some of these incredible numbers:

The high temperature hit at least 120 degrees on 20 days, sailing past the normal high of 116.5 degrees.

From July 24 to 27, the high soared to 127 degrees setting records on each of those four dates. This mark was not far from the location’s highest reliable temperature measurement in recent decades of 129 set on June 30, 2013.

The low temperature remained above 100 degrees on nine days.

The measurements come from Furnace Creek, in the heart of the valley, at 190 feet below sea level. It has been the official weather station for Death Valley for over 100 years, dating back to 1911. (Since the station is a cooperative, not officially run by the National Weather Service, there are a couple years with some missing data.)



The top-10 hottest months in Death Valley, as recorded at Furnace Creek. Information for 2018 is preliminary and will change slightly. Data via NOAA. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

The location famously holds the record for hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth of 134 degrees on July 10, 1913. However, that measurement is very much in question. Some climatologists believe the 129-degree temperature logged in June 2013 is actually the highest temperature reliably measured there and anywhere on the planet, for that matter.

Irrespective of the legitimacy of the 1913 record, the heat this July has proved more persistent. In July 1913, one day failed to even hit 100, and there were also two lows of 70. This year, the lowest high temperature was 113, and, even at night, it was never cooler than 82.

This year’s record was first reported by Brian Brettschneider, a climate researcher at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and contributor at Forbes.



July departures from normal temperatures across the United States. (PRISM Climate Group)

While Death Valley presents the starkest of the records that are about to fall for July, it’s not alone. This month, much of the United States west of the Continental Divide has baked. Several locations are on the brink of registering their hottest Julys and, in some cases, hottest month ever recorded.

Reno, Nev., Palm Springs, Calif., and Redding, Calif., where the massive and deadly Carr Fire continues to burn, are likely to set new monthly temperature records. Many more spots will finish in the top five or top 10, including Seattle and Portland, Ore. Down the coast, San Francisco has been slightly less hot, but Southern California cities like Los Angeles and San Diego are on their way to top-five hottest Julys as well.

Why all the extreme heat? Stubborn high-pressure has dominated much of the country in the spring and summer. During July, one of the cores of this heat dome migrated west. That opened the door for copious East Coast rain. Opposing coasts often have opposite weather. And in this case, the West Coast has torched.



The July pattern is one where high pressure dominates much of North America, with a focus out west. (NOAA ESRL)

This pattern is expected to continue into at least the first week of August, although some temporary relief may eventually arrive in the Pacific Northwest. Looking beyond that, dry and abnormally hot weather is likely to be the story for most of the rest of summer as eyes start to turn to a developing El Niño for real relief as fall settles in.

Death Valley’s hottest recorded month on the planet adds to many other exceptional heat extremes set since late June around the Northern Hemisphere. Below is a brief summary:

Collectively, all of these exceptional heat milestones are consistent with what is expected in a warming world, as concentrations of greenhouse gases from human activity continue to accumulate.

All referenced data is via xmACIS2 and the Southeast Regional Climate Center.