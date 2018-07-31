Whether it’s playing fetch with his golden retriever, Paisley, practicing T-ball, or running through the sprinkler, one of the first things Hudson Ramsey asks to do in the morning is to be allowed to go play outside.

He is 2 years old, after all.

But when temperatures reached the triple digits in College Station, Tex., last week, his mom, Christine, said the heat was “too unbearable for him.”

“I was watching him,” she said. “I knew this was going to be too much.”

Too much, indeed: Temperatures reached 102 degrees and have soared to at least 100 on 10 of the past 12 days.

We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t it always hot in Texas?

Ramsey, 29, and originally from the Houston area, says that she forgets how hot it gets when Texas’s scorching sun reaches its peak.

“Every year I feel like it gets hotter,” she said. “You don’t really get any relief … even in the evening.”

Ramsey and her son had played outside on the morning of July 22 just before coming inside — into the crisp, cool, air-conditioned respite — for a snack. Hudson, with his lively imagination, wanted to go back out.

And then the (literal) meltdown ensued.

“He’s saying and doing what we’re all feeling right now,” said Ramsey, a leadership development strategist who trains teachers around the country on a process called “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” an initiative that shows educators how to build good relationships with students. “We just don’t always express it.”

“He was just so devastated,” she added.

Ramsey and her husband, Wayne, have lived in College Station for nearly a decade. The native Texans also have an infant daughter, Rylie.

Ramsey said that Hudson’s reaction to the heat wave “gives us a little laughter in our misery.” She said she thinks her son tapped into what many people across the South are currently going through.

“He’s an outdoorsy, active kid, but he just — who wants to be in 107-degree weather? Not me,” she said.

During dinner while visiting with his grandparents in Houston last week, Hudson heard a familiar voice on the local news: his own.

The station had picked up the video Ramsey had posted to Facebook.

“That’s me,” he told his grandparents. “Turn it up, please.”