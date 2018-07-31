Nationals vs. Mets

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 31, Nationals Park

Scattered showers and storms complicate much of the evening. Could see activity strike farther away or hit right over the field.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Scattered showers and storms, muggy, upper 70s.

9th inning: Lingering shower possible, mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 55 percent

Chance of delay: 50 percent

Chance of postponement: 40 percent

