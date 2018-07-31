It’s humid out there, and the occasional brief shower is never too fun if you’re not prepared, but it was another break from the typical in late July: heat and humidity. So if we have only one of the two, it’s kind of a win. Highs that made the upper 70s to low 80s continue to run cooler than normal during the day, thanks to tons of clouds and the occasional raindrop. We’ll add in some more sunshine tomorrow, and that will remind us what time of year it is as we get August started.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: The story of today was isolated quick showers. That should generally be the case into much of the evening. There’s a decent chance we’ll see activity pick up a bit overnight in both coverage and intensity as a little spoke of atmospheric rambunctiousness comes by. You can see that activity breaking out south and west of here at publish time. Overnight lows range from about 70 to the mid-70s. A touch or two of late-night fog is possible, especially in spots where it rains.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A wave of more significant showers that moves through late night could still be ending in the morning. Otherwise, we should see increased sunny breaks with time into the midday. This helps temperatures rise toward the mid-80s to around 90. By afternoon, a fairly unstable environment should be setting up. Lots of questions remain about storm location, but if anything works in, it could be intense, with mainly a damaging wind threat in addition to lightning and heavy rain. The best odds for the worst weather are north and west of us for now, but it doesn’t take much to shift things.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. If you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



Folks enjoying the roof bar at Mason and Rook. (Joe Flood via Flickr

Pollen update: Mold spores are MODERATE/HIGH. Other allergens are low.

Slight risk: As alluded to above, there’s a chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a “slight risk,” which is level two of five, with five being the highest. For now, this doesn’t seem like a widespread kind of deal locally, but do check back tomorrow for more details.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.