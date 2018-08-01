* Flash-flood watch for far-western areas through 6 p.m. Thursday *

Extremely moist air continues to surge north through our region, setting the stage for possible heavy storms into tonight. However, there is not a particularly strong trigger for storms, except in our far-western areas, which have the highest chance for storminess.

In the immediate Washington area and to the east, showers and storms are expected to be more isolated, and any location has just a 20 to 30 percent chance of measurable rainfall.

But any storms that form could be rather vigorous. In addition to torrential downpours, they could produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Although any storms will move along at a fast clip, the ground is saturated from recent rains and streams are full, so flash flooding could occur following just a short burst of heavy rain.

Because the chance of an organized line of storms is low, the timing of individual storms or clusters that may flare up is a moving target and could reasonably occur any time through sunset or even a little after. It’s a day to watch radar and see what happens.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms:

Interstate 81: any time through midnight

West of Beltway: 3 to 9 p.m.

Around Beltway: 3 to 9 p.m.

East of Beltway: 4 to 10 p.m.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location:

60 percent near Interstate 81

40 to 50 percent in Washington’s western suburbs

30 percent inside the Beltway, including the District

20 percent east of the Beltway

Storm motion: southwest to northeast

Possible storm effects: heavy rain, lightning

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, hail

Very small chance of: an isolated tornado

Rainfall potential: highly variable, but highest toward Interstate 81, where an inch or two could fall in heavy storms. Many areas east of Interstate 81 may see little or no rain through midnight.

Discussion

A night of soaking storms gave way to extensive cloud cover during the early morning. The clouds have now thinned, allowing the full sun to begin destabilizing the atmosphere. The morning balloon launch from Dulles International Airport reveals a deep atmosphere that is very tropical-like in appearance, with abundant moisture in place to support another round of late day showers and thunderstorms.

Additionally, a small disturbance in the upper-level flow is introducing a pocket of fast winds aloft over our region. This has increased wind shear values to uncharacteristically high levels for summer over Washington, to the point that there is probably sufficient shear to support a few longer-lived supercell-type thunderstorms in addition to bowing line segments and organized storm clusters.

The combination of modest instability and fast winds aloft raise the specter of severe storms in our region this afternoon and evening.

However, a key factor that is lacking is any type of trigger, or mechanism to force widespread ascent of air. As you can see in the forecast surface map (for this evening), there is a cold front approaching … but not close enough to us to fire off a line of storms.



(National Weather Service)

In fact, that front will not be anywhere near our doorstep until Thursday, and then it is expected to stall and fade away.

One of the high-resolution forecast models we use, called the WRF-ARW, does not predict ANY storms over or around Washington today. It produces an intense line of activity along the Appalachians, and that’s where these storms remain anchored.



Radar simulation at 8 p.m. from the WRF-ARW model. (WeatherBell.com)

Another high-resolution model, the NAM, shows a similar convective line draped along the mountains this evening, but it also fires a separate line along the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge. This line migrates eastward over the metro region and becomes very intense approaching the Chesapeake Bay.



Radar simulation at 8 p.m. from the NAM model. (WeatherBell.com)

It is difficult to say with confidence which scenario will prevail. Without a front to organize the uplift of air, pockets of ascent must initiate off more subtle terrain features, including mountains, along a Bay breeze, and even around urban regions. Once any storms or clusters of storms fire, they put out surging outflows of rain-cooled air, which then trigger a new generation of nearby storms. This is also one possible scenario later today.

Recognizing that the cold front, and best shot at triggering widespread storms, is still well to our west, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has appropriately shifted its slight risk zone, where there is the elevated possibility of severe storms, north and west of the District, but just barely. We are very close to that edge, and any storms firing along the Blue Ridge or Catoctin mountains might just sneak into the western suburbs and perhaps even the city.



A model shows the risk of severe storms. (National Weather Service)

Organized thunderstorm clusters and bowing segments — if they develop — will be capable of isolated pockets of damaging wind, small hail and torrential rain. Any supercells that develop may produce spotty, medium-sized hail (golf ball) and a tornado or two.

Probably the most significant threat, however, remains heavy rain and local flash flooding. At this time, the National Weather Service has shifted its flash-flood watch north and west of the District, along the mountains. But given the inch or so of rain many received just hours ago, which triggered numerous reports of flooding, we are quite vulnerable in the event of another inch or so later today. The storms will be progressive, zipping along in brisk winds aloft, but even a quick hit lasting only 30 minutes or so may bring another round of problems this afternoon and evening.