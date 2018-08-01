TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: So muggy it feels like rain at any moment, but the best chance waits until late.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny, late-day showers/storms? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Muggy, a few evening showers/storms possible. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Chance of late-day showers/storms. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

So far, this week hasn’t turned out as waterlogged as last week. But a wavy jet stream keeps the threat of showers and storms going the next several days, with the best chance during the late afternoons and evenings, as temperatures trend warmer. By Sunday, rain chances should relax a bit as the jet stream flattens out.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): August begins today much like July ended yesterday, with just a passing shower or two possible through much of the day (once any lingering early-morning showers clear out). Mostly cloudy morning skies should give way to partial afternoon sun, helping highs to the mid-80s to perhaps near 90 with enough sun, plus very high humidity. Shower and storm chances increase after 5 p.m. or so and into the evening, although they may try to pass west and north of the metro area. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms remain a risk through evening, although again much of the activity may stay west and north of the metro area. Rain chances diminish overnight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . . .

Tomorrow (Thursday): Other than the chance of an isolated shower or two, Thursday may also turn out to be a mostly dry day, until the threat of showers and storms increases late afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, the high humidity remains locked in place, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the evening, with some indication that areas from D.C. toward the west and north have the best chance of seeing storms with heavier downpours and gusty winds. A few showers may linger overnight with lows back down to the 70s. Confidence: Medium



The sun sets Monday on the Mall. (Jim Havard via Flickr

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday and Saturday should feature more of the same — plenty of dry periods, but still a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon into evening, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. By Sunday the upper-level pattern should relax a bit, which means a lower chance of showers and storms (but still a chance), sunnier skies and warmer highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity remains high throughout, with Saturday night lows in the 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium