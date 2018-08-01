Nationals vs. Mets

12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 1, Nationals Park

Can’t rule out a passing shower or two, but may not be enough to disrupt the game. We’ll warm up more so than recent days, so stay hydrated, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

First pitch: Partly sunny, isolated shower possible, near 80 to low 80s.

9th inning: Partly sunny, slight chance of shower, mid- to upper 80s.

Chance of rain: 35 percent

Chance of delay: 25 percent

Chance of postponement: 15 percent

