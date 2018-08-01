* Flash-flood watch for Frederick and western Loudoun counties, plus north and west, until Thursday afternoon *

August is picking up where July left off. It’s not intensely hot, but there’s certainly more than enough humidity. We’re also keeping an eye out for any rain. For most folks, this should be a calm, if muggy, evening. If you end up in a storm, it could pack a punch. For the most part, that should tend to stay north and west of us. But it’s worth eyeing. If anything, the odds of rain increase tomorrow.

Through tonight: We will continue to be on guard for showers or storms this evening, although most or all of us should stay dry. The environment is well primed, but the main focus of activity should tend to stay west, and we’re going to start to stabilize as the sun sets. If anything works in — the best odds of that are north and west of the city — it could be intense, with perhaps a damaging wind risk, along with heavy rain and lightning. Localized flooding also remains possible with any storms. Overnight, we settle to temperatures in the near-70 to mid-70s range for lows. There could be a wave of more organized showers late tonight or early tomorrow.

Tomorrow (Thursday): There’s not a whole lot of change to this weather pattern. The zone of rainiest intent might shift a little, and there is some indication it shifts toward us. As such, it seems likely that we’ll see afternoon showers and storms, and they could be somewhat widespread. Any of this activity also tends to dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time, and that’s not something we can deal with well at this point. Highs are in the mid- to upper 80s, with partly sunny skies turning cloudier over time.

