

Kelvin Droegemeier, then-Oklahoma secretary of science and technology, in Oklahoma City on Sept. 12, 2017. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The weather and climate community are raving about President Trump’s pick for the top White House science and technology adviser — a position that has been open since President Barack Obama left office more than a year and a half ago. The glowing reviews are not surprising, though. Trump’s pick, Kelvin Droegemeier, is a meteorologist.

Droegemeier received his meteorology degree from the University of Oklahoma before completing a PhD in atmospheric science at the University of Illinois. After serving in both Oklahoma and the federal government, Droegemeier returned to the Sooner State and is now a vice president of research at the University of Oklahoma.

The Washington Post’s Tony Romm first reported on him as a front-runner for the position in March, and the White House confirmed the pick Tuesday.

If confirmed, Droegemeier will lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which advises the president.

Droegemeier’s colleagues across the weather and climate enterprise are “heartened” by his nomination. What follows is just a sample of the reaction from meteorologists and climate scientists from television, blogs and universities.

“I am delighted and amazed to say that the administration’s pick to head OSTP is an excellent choice IMHO. His PhD is from the same department as mine, and he’s a long time colleague of our @southcentralcsc at OU. Go Kelvin!” — Kathryn Hayhoe, director of the Texas Tech University Climate Science Center “Very heartening to have an atmospheric scientist—and an exceptional one at that—as a potential presidential science advisor.” — Bob Henson, weather and climate writer at Weather Underground “Kelvin is a solid scientist, excellent with people, and with deep experience with large bureaucracies. A moderate voice that won’t politicize the science,” Cliff Mass, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle, told Science Magazine. Be still my beating heart! A *good* pick for the White House Office of Science and Technology! And a meteorologist to boot. — John Morales, chief meteorologist at NBC-6 in Miami The President has made an outstanding choice. I have known Kelvin for decades and he is one of the most innovative scientists in our nation. He understands how to take science theory and turn it into something useful. The Administration will be well-served by this addition. — Mike Smith, AccuWeather I can’t imagine a better advocate for science than Dr. Droegemeier. I was lucky to have him as my mentor for undergrad, he helped me refine my interest in the social science research needed to improve meteorological science. — Sean Ernst, a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma and former student of Droegemeier I can honestly say it appears as though Trump has made a good choice here. Not something I say often, but I’ll give credit where credit is due. — Jack Sillin, weather blogger

Despite the warm public reaction, Romm reports that Droegemeier could still have a contentious confirmation process.

“This time, some Democrats could turn Droegemeier’s selection into a moment to fight the president on his energy and climate policies, more than a year after Trump announced plans to withdraw the United States from a major international carbon-reduction treaty,” Romm wrote.

