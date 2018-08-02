* Flash Flood Watch until 8 am Friday, August 3 *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: High humidity and showers are here to stay, nerves and hair start to fray … at least fall is but a month away.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Humid with increasing storm chances. Highs:84-88

Tonight: Showers/storms likely, locally heavy. Lows: 68-74

Tomorrow: Showers and storms at times. Highs: 81-85

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Showers and storms remain an ever-present threat through Friday, while muggy conditions stay with us through the weekend and beyond. Given the saturated ground and swollen streams, flooding is likely to be an issue at times in some locations. Fortunately, the rain chances diminish a good deal over the weekend. The trade-off is that 90-degree temperatures return, and the high humidity levels make you sweat.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is possible at times, but clouds bubble up quickly as temperatures climb and high humidity dominates. Showers and a few thundershowers should become more numerous, especially as the afternoon progresses. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s fairly early, assuming showers do not pick up too soon. Breezes are moderate from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers won’t be nonstop but will be a constant threat through the night, with a few thunderstorms likely in the mix. The heaviest rain may focus west of the city, but all areas are at risk of locally heavy downpours and pockets of flooding. Light south winds persist, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely, becoming most numerous in the afternoon and evening. There should be breaks to make a dash outside from time to time. Highs are held down mainly to the low 80s with light south breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storm chances decreases with time. By dawn, the area should start to dry out as the bulk of the rain will have pulled off to the north. Humid conditions remain solidly in place, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium



Heavy rain on July 21. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees more in the way of sun, but that means temperatures climb steadily. Humidity levels remain uncomfortable. Highs reach the upper 80s with low 90s possible in the city. A few clouds pop up in the afternoon offering brief shade, but showers, if any, should be isolated. Overnight, it’s humid, but rain chances are minimal. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is even more plentiful Sunday, and any late-day showers should be pretty isolated. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. High humidity fails to budge. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s in the suburbs to mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday still has plenty of sun, but there’s a chance of showers late in the day or at night. Did I mention it would still be humid? Highs peak in the low 90s for most, but mid-90s can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Low-Medium