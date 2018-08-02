Nationals vs. Reds

7:05 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2, Nationals Park

Hopefully, you can cool down with ice cream and not a downpour, but a rain poncho might not be a bad idea as showers lurk through the evening.

First pitch: Humid, thunderstorm possible, low 80s.

9th inning: Still humid with thunderstorms possible, upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 60 percent

Chance of delay: 50 percent

Chance of postponement: 30 percent

