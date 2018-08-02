* Flash flood watch until Friday night for all but far-southeast parts of the area *

So, it rained again. The real big news will be once it stops raining, I suppose! The rain made things that were soggy even soggier. It’s humid. Tomorrow will probably be more of the same. Flooding remains a risk pretty much wherever rain falls. There are some hints of a light at the end of the tunnel, although that light may be accompanied by heat this weekend into next week.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Widespread afternoon rain and storms have done a good job sapping the atmosphere, for the near term at least. Once this activity fully exits areas to the east early this evening, we’ll try to at least partially dry out. But, with tropical moisture still streaming through the region, widely scattered showers remain possible and could be briefly heavy. The next shot for a more widespread area of rainfall may be overnight from activity gathering south, although models tend to weaken it on approach. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-70s. Some fog is possible.

Tomorrow (Friday): It seems as if the zone of most rain may shift back northwest tomorrow. That doesn’t mean we won’t see rain, just that we might not be in the heart of it like today. A wave or two of showers and storms seems likely at some point. From here, it’s easiest to favor afternoon for the most widespread activity. Irrespective of whether we see as much rain as today, it should remain largely cloudy, so temperatures are similar. Highs are mainly around 80 or into the low 80s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are running high to very high. Susan Kosisky from the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab says: “Mold spores are in great abundance with plenty of rain and high humidity to keep them happy. We are becoming the tropics. … Basidiospores, plenty from area mushrooms, are in very high concentrations.” Other allergens are low.

More rain: The District recorded at least an inch of rain today. This is the 14th day of one inch or greater in 2018. That bumps us up another notch on the list for most year-to-date.

DCA picked up at least 1.03 inches of rain from this last batch. This is the 14th day this year with 1 inch or more rainfall for DC.



YTD leaders for 1"+ days...



1886, 18 days

2018, 14 days

1891, 14 days

1889, 12 days

2005 (and others), 11 days pic.twitter.com/tuysLVssGG — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) August 2, 2018

