* Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3 *

1:25 p.m. – Area of storms approaching the D.C. area from southwest

Storms with heavy rain are pushing into the D.C.’s southwest suburbs, including Manassas and Centreville. They should overspread places closer in over the next hour, mainly along the west side of Interstate 95. The heaviest storms may remain just west of the District but arrival time there would be around 2:30 p.m.

Heavy rain and areas of flooding are the biggest threat with these storms, although storms along the eastern side did prompt a tornado warning earlier west of Fredericksburg, so we should remain vigilant and prepared for storms that could produce damaging winds.

From 12:39 p.m…

On Wednesday night, clusters of heavy storms drenched areas west of Interstate 95 with a quick one to inches of rain. The next surge of moisture is pointed at the region for Thursday afternoon and evening and the resulting downpours are likely to result in areas of flooding.

Once again, areas west of Interstate 95 are most likely to fall into the corridor of heaviest rainfall, although areas to the east are likely to see more scattered downpours.

Periods of stormy weather are likely to commence early to mid-afternoon and may not abate until late this evening.

The storm hazard we’re most concerned about is flooding because the ground is saturated and streams are full. It won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage. If it is raining heavily or has recently, avoid driving near creeks and streams and do not attempt to cross a flooded road. Turn around, instead.

While we’re most concerned about rain, some pockets of damaging winds are possible. We cannot rule out an isolated microburst capable of winds in the 60-70 mph range. Sporadic treefalls have been occurring because the ground is soaked and roots have less support, and this risk will be intensified with any degree of gusty wind. It is prudent to consider your “treefall awareness” should any storm approach.

An isolated tornado is also possible. Already, two tornado warnings were issued for locations west of Fredericksburg in north central Virginia through 1:00 and 1:30 p.m.

Storm dashboard

Timing: Early afternoon to late evening – intermittently – decreasing between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location:

Western suburbs: 70 percent

Inside the Beltway and the District: 60 percent

Eastern suburbs: 50 percent

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, small hail

Very small chance of: An isolated tornado, large hail

Rainfall potential: Highly variable. Potential for localized amounts of 1 to 3 inches highest in western suburbs.

Today’s atmospheric setup continues along a very similar vein compared to Wednesday: A plume of deep, tropical moisture arcing across the Mid-Atlantic, strong winds in the upper atmosphere, and the nearest front over West Virginia. This front is beginning to fade so, like Wednesday, there is no consistent, organized mechanism to give the air widespread uplift.

Wednesday night’s round of heavy showers and storms developed along the eastern slopes of the mountains and surged rapidly into our area. The same thing could happen today, or this evening.



(National Weather Service)

Predicting when and where pockets and clusters of convective storms will fire, continues to prove difficult, but models generally show the most concentrated activity in our western areas, closest to the front.



HRRR model simulation of storms through 1 a.m. Note this is only a simulation and actual timing and location of showers and storms will differ.

Off-and-on clouds through the afternoon will help limit destabilization, but there will be modest amounts of buoyant energy, enough for heavy showers and thunderstorms. Our main concern continues to be the very strong wind shear (increase in winds with altitude), which is even stronger today than yesterday, but this may begin to weaken through the afternoon. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, thus far, has placed our region in its marginal risk zone for severe weather.

The most likely hazard anyone will experience will be localized flash flooding, given the high moisture content of the atmosphere, convective nature of the rain delivery, and sopping wet soils. Storm echoes may train over some spots, leading to buildup of runoff water very rapidly. We remain in a Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning and this may be extended through the day tomorrow.

It is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that one or more supercell storms may develop later today or this evening. The chances are very low that any one location would experience this type of storm, but the risk is also non-zero, given the very strong shear, and in any small area that manages to heat up more strongly than surroundings. If that supercell was to occur, significant hail (up to golfball size) and a tornado are both possible.

To re-iterate, the risk of flash flooding and any severe storms is diffuse in terms of where and when these events may occur, but it’s important our entire region remain vigilant.

Expired updates

1:12 p.m.: Tornado warning for Stafford County canceled

The rotation in the storm seems to have dissipated.

1:03 p.m.: Tornado warning for western Stafford County until 1:30 p.m.

Doppler radar indicates possible tornado about 10 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. It is expected to remain mostly over rural areas, but anyone in its path should take cover in an interior room at the lowest level of a strong building.