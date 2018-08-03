

Insane mammatus clouds illuminated by the setting sun north of Albuquerque. (Stu Ostro)

It’s not every day that a photo is so spectacular it can capture the motion of the fluid atmosphere, despite being a static photograph. At first glance, this photo of a thunderstorm at sunset in New Mexico made me imagine I was in a time warp!

Anyone else feel that way? I digress . . .

Stu Ostro, senior meteorologist at the Weather Channel, took this ethereal photo when on vacation chasing monsoon thunderstorms with his wife, Leah. They spent their time roaming across New Mexico this week.

“The panorama stitch accentuates the curvature a bit, but it really did look like this,” he said. “In fact, the photo doesn’t do justice what it was like to view it from the horizon to overhead and from north to south.”

Ostro also told me the storm was a beast and produced reports of up to two-inch-diameter hail in Rio Arriba County and hail as large as 1.75 inches in Sandoval County, to the north of Albuquerque. Both of those are the most significant hail reports in the historical database for any month in those counties.

This astonishing thunderstorm, along with others across the Four Corners region, formed during northwest flow aloft and in conjunction with the greater monsoon flow.



Idealized version of the North American monsoon. The summertime jet stream displaced to the north allows a large ridge of high pressure to dominate the central United States. This, in combination with a heat low over the southwest United States, helps draw moisture into the region. (NWS)

With the surface air flow generally from the south (in reality, somewhere between southwest and east-southeast), flow from the northwest aloft naturally provided the needed wind shear to sustain intense thunderstorms. Since these types of storms tend to naturally form over the mountains, due to the high-level heat source north of Albuquerque, the flow brings the storms down the Rio Grande Valley.

Mammatus clouds — the bubbly features hanging from the thunderstorm anvil — form due to cold, dense air sinking toward the surface from aloft. This subsiding air punches through the anvil, resulting in the pouch-like appearance. The cloud droplets and ice crystals eventually evaporate, and the mammatus clouds dissipate.

The term mammatus comes from the Latin word mamma meaning “udder” or “breast.” No surprise, as they are often referred to as “cow udder clouds” by those who see them for the first time. These types of clouds can be some of the most ominous-looking clouds in the sky, and there is often truth to the idea of them portending bad weather — you will most frequently see them associated with severe thunderstorms.

An individual mammatus “pouch” can range anywhere from half a mile to two miles in diameter. A mammatus cloud field can stretch for dozens of miles across the sky.

For Ostro, seeing firsthand what happens around Albuquerque during the summer monsoon has truly been an adventure and learning experience.

“Leah, being from Albuquerque, has enlightened me to how awesome the summer monsoon storms are here and how spectacular the New Mexico landscape is, including locally with the Sandia Crest,” he said.

Awesome, indeed. #cwgpicoftheweek