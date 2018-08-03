Nationals vs. Reds

7:05 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3, Nationals Park

A chance that roving storms and downpours can avoid Nats Park, but it could be tough. Hopefully they are quick-hitting.

First pitch: Upper 70s. Muggy. Shower/storm chance.

Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Perhaps higher rain chances.

Chance of rain: 60 percent.

Chance of delay: 40 percent.

Chance of postponement: 25 percent.

