* Flash flood watch through early Saturday *

Much of the area managed to stay dry today — as long as you don’t consider the very high humidity levels. Clouds were numerous, though, and that helped keep temperatures on the cool side. “Cool” is relative in August, but near 80 to mid-80s fits the bill. The grand finale of this current wet pattern is working its way through. That means more rain moves by tonight and into early tomorrow.

Through Tonight: We’re dealing with at least scattered showers and some thunderstorms this evening, then probably through the night. It won’t rain all the time, and some spots might not see much since it’s somewhat hit-or-miss. Others could see heavy rain, isolated flooding, plus some lightning and all the rest. Lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Any rain left over from the overnight period should be ending in the morning. Some could linger perhaps till midmorning or so in the slow scenario. Skies may actually try to clear fairly quickly as well, meaning we could have plentiful sunshine by afternoon. Since it is August, the return of sun tends to mean warmer readings. Highs reach the mid-80s to around 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies? It is still possible. We’ll see them for Sunday as highs mainly reach for the near-90 to low 90s zone. Someone could make the mid-90s. It’s still quite humid as well.



