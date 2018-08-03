* Flash Flood Watch until 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 *

For almost three weeks, a persistently wet weather pattern has soaked the Washington region. We’re now in the closing stanza.

Waves of rain are likely through late tonight, some of which may contain locally heavy downpours. Because the ground is saturated and streams are full, pockets of flooding could develop. Unfortunately, rain showers could also disrupt play at Nationals Park and the Citi Open.

Rain amounts will be highly variable and will depend on where corridors of heavy rainfall set up. Models generally predict the greatest rainfall potential in our western areas, where 1 to 3 inches or so could fall in some places.



HRRR model rainfall forecast through Saturday morning. Note this is just a simulation and localized totals will vary.

But weather models do suggest the rain will move out of here by the pre-dawn hours Saturday and we may not see meaningful rainfall — outside of an isolated late day shower — until the middle of next week. Even after the rain departs, it will remain quite humid.

The increase in sunshine will push temperatures up starting Saturday, and could hit at least 90 Sunday through Tuesday.

Discussion

Another rainy afternoon and evening is in store, and we are maintaining our concern for area-wide flash flooding, through early Saturday morning. We expect multiple waves of showers, some possibly heavy, with a few thunderstorms. This has basically been our modus operandi for the past several days.

The Capital Weather Gang and most meteorologists, in fact, have been struggling to identify the timing and areas affected by these stormy waves. Our forecast models have not done a good job handling the details of this overall pattern. In fact, our skill has been predicated more on identifying clusters of storms moving our way from upstream (from the south and southwest) on radar and determining the arrival time and intensity over Washington.

In the image below, you can see the overall “moisture highway” arcing across the Mid-Atlantic, with a deep, moist flow out of the south, a very similar pattern to last week’s multiple days of torrential rain. A front that was slowly approaching our region Thursday has weakened considerably but its remnants may be sufficient to trigger clusters and bands of heavier rain today and tonight.



Morning satellite view shows deep, elongated arc of high moisture air and cloud cover across the Mid-Atlantic. (WeatherTap.com)

The air flow, from the south, is essentially parallel to this remnant boundary, and that could enhance the potential for training (repeated passage of storm cells) over the same areas. In addition, the flow from the south is expected to strengthen through the day, creating what we call a “low-level jet” or an “express lane” within the bigger corridor of moist air (figure below). Convergence of air into and along this jet, along with its abundant moisture transport, will aid in flash flooding potential.



Streaks of enhanced southerly winds at low levels (red contours) will enhance moisture transport and potentially help organize storm cells during the day. (NOAA)

In terms of severe storm potential and any threat of damaging winds, that is reduced compared with Thursday. The overall strength of wind shear, which is a big contributor to severe storm potential, is way down. Persistent cloud cover throughout the day should tamp down the destabilization, but breaks in the overcast will allow some areas to heat up enough to generate a few thunderstorms.

One thing to note about the “thunderstorms” of the past couple of days, they have not been prolific lightning producers. This is due to the tropical-like nature of the air mass and how buoyant air is distributed in the vertical.

The normal cue you receive, in the form of thunder, may be absent, but this will not preclude a heavy rain torrent, and even some wind gusts. We cannot completely rule out an isolated instance of strong gusts (40 to 50 mph). As always, please be vigilant for the possibility of sporadic trees falling.