8/10: It’s on the verge of hot, or actually hot. Plus humid. But rain chances are ending!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain departing early, turning sunnier. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to the mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The rainy pattern is outta here! Rejoice. It’ll be at least a few days until raindrops threaten to return. Some much-needed time to dry out, and get out. Of course we are in August. When the sun returns, so does the heat. Today’s a preview of things to come on that end. Take my lead, and try to allow some time before complaining about this new regime after all the complaining about the old one.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Saturday): Most of the rain should be out of here by sunrise. If anything lingers, it won’t linger long. Once we kick the last of the raindrops, sun takes over pretty quick. There will probably still be clouds around at times, but nothing significant. Highs end up in the mid-80s to around 90. It is still humid, unfortunately. Winds are out of the west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Get ready for an evening to be spent outdoors. Yeah, still humid. But, no rain! Skies are mostly clear through the night, except in some places where fog forms, which does seem somewhat likely given all the moisture around from the rain and relatively calm conditions. Lows dip to near 70 in the chilliest locations, while making the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a lot like today, but no clouds to kick and more sun overall. High pressure is taking over for a bit, which also means warming temperatures. For now, let’s say upper 80s to low 90s. There’s some hint of mid-90s, but I’m a little skeptical as the ground remains so wet. If anyone tries, it’ll be the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies rule. Like tonight, there could be some patchy fog. Probably less of it. Lows range across the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

It’s more of the same for Monday. We may edge the temperatures upward another notch, or near 90 to mid-90s. Heat waves tend to get hotter with time around here, even with not much change to the air mass. Skies should be sunnier than not, with partly to mostly clear skies the rule. Confidence: Medium

A cold front may approach the region by Tuesday. If so, this brings us more clouds and a late-day chance for showers and storms. It doesn’t look too intense, but we always want to keep an eye on a front running into a hot and humid air mass. Highs are again in the near 90 to mid-90s zone, depending on the timing of any thicker clouds and/or rain. Confidence: Medium