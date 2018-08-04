GAME 1 — Nationals vs. Reds

1:05 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, Nationals Park

It was probably easier to postpone last night knowing today would be quite decent. It’s warm and humid, but it’s early August. Any lingering morning raindrops should be long gone.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid-80s.

9th inning: Partly to mostly sunny. Upper 80s.

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

GAME 2 — Nationals vs. Reds

7:05 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, Nationals Park

I’m not going to say which game I’d be at if I was going out today. But this one is looking mighty fine for some baseball watching, especially after all the rainy evenings of late.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Mostly clear. Mid-80s.

9th inning: Mostly clear. Near 80.

Chance of rain: 2 percent

Chance of delay: 2 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.