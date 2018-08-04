

No rain today along the Anacostia River. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr .)

It’s shaping up to be a fine summer evening: For the first time in a quite some time, there is no risk of showers or thunderstorms. The plume of moisture that has been stuck over our area for much of the week is finally moving off to the east, pushed along by a building area of high pressure to our west. That area of high pressure stays in control of our weather for at least the next 48 to 72 hours, which means we will continue to enjoy our much-deserved break from precipitation.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Skies will to clear through the evening, with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset. Humidity levels will remain elevated, but certainly nothing like the oppressive humidity we’ve been dealing with over the past few days. Mostly clear and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds out of the west at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure will be more firmly in control of our weather on Sunday, which should result in less cloud cover overall. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm up rather quickly with afternoon highs settling in the low 90s. Low level southwest flow keeps the dew points on the muggy side (low 70s) and keeps a slight chance (10 percent) of an isolated shower developing late in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Sunday night with lows in the low 70s.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through next week.

It’s been wet: Today’s blurb comes straight from the Department of the Obvious. It’s been a wet two-week period for pretty much the entire East Coast. The National Weather Service provided this nice visual below to verify that fact.

Some extremely large rainfall totals from the last 3 days and the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/dlYW8y4yZq — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 4, 2018

But one man’s feast is another man’s famine, or something like that. While it was extremely wet in the Mid-Atlantic, parts of the Northeast barely saw any rain at all. In fact, all of my friends and family in Boston were mocking me (and collectively us) for having such a wet end to the month. Don’t worry though, they will get their payback come winter.



Eastern U.S. rain totals in July.

