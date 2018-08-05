

A summer sky over D.C. on Aug. 1 (Tim Brown via Flickr

7/10: I’m no fan of the hot and sticky, but any day that’s mostly dry is one to enjoy lately!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated t’shower? Highs: Low 90s.

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm, sticky. Lows: Mid-to-upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, humid, isolated t’shower? Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

There’s always a catch it seems. While the seemingly endless threat of soaking rain has finally waned, in its place we have an intensifying combo of heat and humidity. We’ll crank up the heat a few more degrees today with just an isolated storm possible. The hot and sweaty conditions stay with us through much of the week, with storm chances rising again as we head into midweek.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Sunday): Some early clouds and fog should diminish quickly this morning, and a brightening sun pumps up the heat once again. There’s no getting around it — it’s a steamy one with highs reaching the low 90s and plenty of humidity. Clouds may pop up during the afternoon, along with the chance of an isolated shower or storm thanks to a passing bit of energy. Winds are relatively light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An isolated shower/storm or two may linger into the evening as the disturbance passes. Otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies through the overnight, with areas of fog developing in the moist air mass. Calm winds make conditions particularly sticky overnight, with temperatures struggling to fall much further than the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’ve got another shot at a mostly dry day, but once again we can’t quite kick the chance of an isolated late-day shower or storm. Meanwhile temperatures may trend slightly higher, with highs rising to the low-to-mid 90s. Combine the heat with the relentless humidity and it’s not pleasant. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: I wish I had better news for the evening and overnight, but it’s August in the Mid-Atlantic, and these types of nights are to be expected. Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and sticky — that’s the formula. Overnight lows stay up in the mid-to-upper 70s, with little wind. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Another dip in the jet stream approaches the region Tuesday and Wednesday. That means while we keep the heat and the humidity, showers and storms become more likely during the afternoons into the evenings, especially by Wednesday. Temperatures both days should reach the low-to-mid 90s, with light winds from the south providing a steady influx of humidity. Shower chances wane during the overnight hours, with lows mainly in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium