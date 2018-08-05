Nationals vs. Reds

1:35 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 5, Nationals Park

They call August the dog-days of summer in the baseball world. Days like this are why. Hot, humid and just the slightest chance of a storm.

First pitch: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Upper 80s.

9th inning: Partly sunny, humid, stray shower possible. Low 90s.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 2 percent

