Perhaps it’s because we really haven’t had a hot and steamy day around here in several weeks, but today felt particularly hot. I am not sure about all of you, but I couldn’t stand to be outside for more than a few minutes, despite what we might typically consider a usual summer day in the D.C. region. Or maybe I am just being a baby about the heat and humidity. Anyway, if you are stronger-willed than I and you find yourself outside in the next few hours, keep an eye out for some pop-up showers that have been firing up in isolated pockets.

Through Tonight: Isolated showers will continue through the early evening. The exact location of where these little rainmakers develop is pretty random, but those of you who reside east of D.C. and closer to the bay stand the best chance at seeing some precipitation. Any showers or storms will die off rather quickly after sunset. Warm and muggy overnight, with low temperatures in upper 60s to low 70s, with a light southwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Monday will be another hot and humid day as a high-pressure system reaches its peak intensity as it slides by south of our region tomorrow. We should see less afternoon cloud cover tomorrow, along with fewer (if any) pop-up showers. Unfortunately, we can’t completely rule out the development of a few pop-up storms, especially in elevated areas west of D.C. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than on Sunday. Highs of 90 to 95 degrees combined with dew points in the low 70s will push the heat index close to 100 degrees at times. It stays warm and muggy tomorrow night under partly cloudy skies and a light wind from the south. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Active tropics in the east Pacific: While the tropics remain unusually quiet in the Atlantic basin, activity is ramping up in the east Pacific Ocean. Category 3 Hurricane Hector is the only named system, but several tropical waves are lurking behind Hector, poised to become named storms shortly.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Hector, located well east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii - https://t.co/7e5at06PgF pic.twitter.com/Opz1F8tnRH — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) August 5, 2018

As of Sunday afternoon, Hector looks pretty impressive and powerful on satellite, with estimated maximum sustained wind speeds of 125 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects Hector to strengthen into a Category 4 storm (130 mph winds) sometime tonight, before slowly weakening as it passes just south of the Hawaiian islands.

#GOESWest view of Category 3 Hurricane #Hector in the eastern Pacific tracking westward before sunset. Hector is forecast to pass just south of #Hawaii next week. Updates at https://t.co/nBGvWgIzR9 pic.twitter.com/S2TG6pvgto — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 5, 2018

