On this date a hundred years ago, D.C. staggered through some of its most intense heat on record. The mercury soared to 106 degrees, a temperature that has only once been matched in the century since, on July 20, 1930. However, upon close examination of available data, it was likely comparably hot in Washington in July 2012 as well.



The excessively hot day in 1918 occurred during a heat wave that torched much of the country. Record highs of 104 degrees were set in Detroit, Harrisburg, Pa., and Toledo while Cleveland and Scranton, Pa., touched 100, The Washington Post reported. “All the country sizzles,” read the paper’s headline on Aug. 7.

While it was 106 degrees in the shade at 24th and M streets NW, Washington’s official weather station at the time, a partially shaded thermometer at a Weather Bureau kiosk on Pennsylvania Avenue hit 114 degrees. Another thermometer, at Washington’s courthouse, which was “exposed to sun all day,” shot up to 121 degrees, The Post reported.

The paper reported many cases of heat-related illness and death or “prostrations,” the term used to describe overheated bodies at the time.

The hot spell “felt worse because July and the first four days of August were relatively cool,” according to a 1949 climate report from the Weather Bureau, which would later become the National Weather Service.

During the five-day heat wave, which spanned Aug. 5 to 9, Washington’s temperature averaged 100 degrees and was accompanied by oppressive humidity levels. The dew point, a measure of humidity, averaged 72 degrees and peaked at 82 degrees on Aug. 8, the highest on record through at least 1949. Dew points over 70 are very uncomfortable and become suffocating over 80.

On July 20, 1930, the last time the temperature officially hit 106 in Washington, it was a drier heat with dew points in the 60s.

Should the 1918 and 1930 temperatures of 106 carry an asterisk?

Both times the temperature officially hit 106 degrees in Washington, on Aug. 6, 1918, and July 20, 1930, it was measured by a thermometer at 24th and M streets on a rooftop. The rooftop measurements could call their legitimacy into question.

Robert Leffler, a climatologist retired from the National Weather Service who co-developed a training course for the National Weather Service on best practices for observing weather conditions, called rooftop temperatures “unrepresentative” of temperatures on the ground and likely too hot. The training course states:

The unrepresentative-ness of rooftop temperature and precipitation data was discovered long ago after studies quantified the biases. The late Professor Helmut Landsburg, considered the “father of climatology”, stated in his 1942 “bible of climatology” textbook, “Physical Climatology” that: “Climate derived from records of roof stations may by no means be representative of those at the ground level.” … Rooftops make good observation sites if you live work, play, or grow your food on a roof. Unfortunately, few people do any of the above. Rooftop exposures have been shown to exhibit biases toward warm temperatures (both maximum and minimum) and lower precipitation when compared to ground based stations.

Beginning in 1945, Washington’s official weather observations were moved to National Airport in Arlington, Va., where the temperature was measured near the ground.

Since then, the temperature has hit 104 three times and 105 twice. Most recently, it soared to 105 on July 7, 2012. On that day, the weather observer reported the temperature touched 106 degrees for a minute but needed to hold at that level for three minutes to be considered official. It is not clear if this three-minute standard was employed in 1918 and 1930.

Official records indicate the 1918 and 1930 high temperatures were 105.5 and 105.6 degrees and were rounded up to 106. In other words, there is probably little difference between the high of 105 in 2012 and 106s in 1918 and 1930.

Of course, the reliability of temperatures measured at National Airport has also been called into question for record-keeping, because the temperature sensor is located near hot airport runways and outside the District. That said, our recent comparison of National Airport high temperatures compared to those on the roof of The Washington Post building in downtown Washington showed they were pretty close.

The bottom is line is that historical weather records in Washington are messy, but that the intensity of the heat in 1918, 1930 and 2012 were likely comparable. Essentially, any time temperatures have risen 105 to 106 degrees in Washington, they’ve reached record territory.

The fact that Washington’s highest official temperature occurred in 1918 and 1930 should not be presented as evidence to refute global warming. On the contrary, Washington’s average summer temperatures have unambiguously warmed in recent decades. Notably:

Washington witnessed its hottest heat wave on record in July 2012, when the average high was 99.5 degrees over an 11-day stretch, with five days hitting at least 100.

Its four hottest summers on record have occurred since 2010, including two of the top four hottest Junes, and hottest three Julys.

Before 2000, Washington averaged a low temperature of 80 degrees or higher just once every five years. Since 2000, they’ve happened about twice per year on average.

Looking to the future, the temperature at Reagan National Airport would need to hit 107 in order to conclude it cleanly exceeded the records of the past. The ongoing climate warming trend increases the likelihood this will happen in the coming decades.