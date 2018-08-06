TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Too hot and sticky to merit even a middling grade — even with low rain chances.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid. Stray shower possible. Highs: Low 90s.

Tonight: Muggy. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid, isolated storm late. Highs: 90-95.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Now that we’ve started to dry out after two weeks of wet weather, the heat has wasted no time in making itself known. Today is likely to mark the third straight day hitting at least 90 degrees, and we should reel off a couple more before slightly less hot air arrives this week. During the transition from hot to not as hot, some showers and storms are a good bet midweek. Thursday and Friday should both be nice, mostly dry days before storm chances rise over the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): It’s a typical hot summer day in Washington. We’ll see temperatures make a run up to and just past 90. Factoring in the humidity, it may feel as hot as 100 this afternoon. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out late, especially out toward the mountains. Light winds mean not much relief from the steamy conditions. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy, with lows ranging from near 70 in our cooler locations to the mid-70s downtown. Calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): More or less, this is a repeat of Monday. Temperatures may sneak up a few more degrees — close to 95. The heat index, how hot it feels with the humidity, could flirt with 105. Late-day storm chances around 20 percent are low, but not out of the question. The mountains will have the best chance of a downpour. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another muggy night, with little breeze and mild temperatures. Lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is another hot one, as the mercury takes aim at the low 90s. Late in the day, an approaching cool front brings a likely (60 percent) chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Conditions gradually dry out overnight, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with pretty low storm chances (less than 20 percent). Highs both days range from 85 to 90 and there’s a slight drop in humidity. Overnight lows range from the mid-60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: Medium

We see the humidity tick back up over the weekend and the chance of showers and storms late in the day rises, especially by Sunday. Saturday may the better of the two days, with highs near 90. Sunday it’s probably a few degrees cooler, but showers and storms more likely. Confidence: Low-Medium