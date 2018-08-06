I tried to hold off the complaining about the heat, but I just couldn’t do it. It was day three in a row of 90 degrees or higher, and we’re in our first heat wave since the first half of July. It’s almost enough to make one long for the rain to return. It did that in some spots today, and those showers and storms did help send temperatures back into the 80s where they happened. Even so, it still felt pretty sauna-like. Tomorrow is more of the same overall.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: There’s not much support for showers and storms other than the hot sun and the moist atmosphere. As the sun sets, the odds of any rain goes down. An isolated rain cloud or two can’t be ruled out through about sunset. Anything that happens is brief, but it could be briefly heavy. Lows range across the 70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like today. A hot and muggy start gives way to increased clouds with time. Showers and storms should hold off a bit compared with today, more like late afternoon. This could allow temperatures to rise somewhat higher, with highs again mainly in the near-90-to-low-90s zone. There’s at least some chance for storms to become strong to isolated severe, so do check back.



Floating candles light up the night. (John Sonderman via Flickr

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

What a cloud: A unique phenomenon created a cloud wall in Cornwall, England, over the weekend. A sharp change from sunshine to fog and mist is common near or on the ocean, but this is a rare sight.

