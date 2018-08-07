TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Heat and humidity is foul as the dog days of summer growl

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs: 90-95.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, pm showers/storms. Highs: 89-93.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is the hottest point of the week. The combination of temperature and humidity offers the most unpleasant afternoon conditions. Storm chances are minor and fleeting, but they increase tomorrow as clouds peel back the heat slightly. Better days await Thursday and Friday with a nudge downward in humidity, a shift upward in sunshine and temperatures somewhat closer to normal for August. This weekend is looking murkier, though, with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and 80s for highs under mixed sky cover conditions.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Tuesday): Steamy hot weather today, with highs in the low to middle 90s and heat indexes up around 100 degrees. Be extra careful with outdoor activities on days like these. Sky conditions should vary between partly and mostly sunny, with the risk of some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms from around midafternoon onward. Most of us should get missed. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy, with lows in the low to middle 70s. The city itself may stay even warmer in the upper 70s. Very light winds mainly from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A front approaches the area, triggering more clouds (partly cloudy) and afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs should reach the low 90s by midday or early afternoon, but scattered showers and storms should pull back temperatures later in the afternoon. Look for large ranges in rainfall totals, from nothing/trace up to a quarter- or half-inch, with some locally higher amounts near stronger storms. Light winds mainly from the west at around 5 mph, except gusty around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms linger around the area into the evening hours, but should fade out toward midnight. Lows by early Thursday morning range through the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday runs partly to mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity (moderate vs. high levels) but still a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs range in the upper 80s to around 90. Thursday night temperatures cool somewhat, thanks to some clearing skies and falling humidity. Lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday is favored to also see partly to mostly sunny skies with moderate humidity and temperatures in the middle 80s to around 90 for afternoon highs. Friday night could see a few more clouds and lows from about 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

The weekend features the arrival of another weather system that threatens to kick off more daytime clouds, slightly higher humidity, and afternoon/evening thunderstorm risks. Highs should run closer to normal, in the middle to upper 80s, with lows Saturday night in the upper 60s to middle 70s. We may get some clearing at night to see the Perseid meteor shower peak, but it is not guaranteed. Confidence: Low-Medium