Nationals vs. Braves

1:05 p.m., Today, August 7, Nationals Park

Partly to mostly sunny, very hot and humid. A slight chance of a mid-late afternoon thundershower.

First pitch: 93 with very humid conditions (heat indices near 100)

9th inning: 92 with very humid conditions (heat indices near 100)

Chance of rain: 30 percent

Chance of delay: 20 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent

