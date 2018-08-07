Nationals vs. Braves

7:05 p.m., Today, Aug. 7, Nationals Park

Very muggy and hot into the evening with slight risk of thundershower.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: 89, partly sunny, high humidity (heat index in mid-90s)

Ninth inning: 84, muggy, partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 15 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.