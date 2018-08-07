Nationals vs. Braves
7:05 p.m., Today, Aug. 7, Nationals Park
Very muggy and hot into the evening with slight risk of thundershower.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: 89, partly sunny, high humidity (heat index in mid-90s)
Ninth inning: 84, muggy, partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 15 percent
Chance of postponement: 10 percent
